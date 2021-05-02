Homicide On His ROH Return, Best Of Five Series With Daniel Bryan, Winning ROH Title

In a recent interview on ROH Strong, Homicide discussed his return to ROH, winning the ROH title from Daniel Bryan, and much more You can read his comments below.

Homicide on his return to ROH: “I was very surprised, to be honest. It was a lot of emotional things going through my head like, ‘Is this for real?’ I got a phone call, and they told me to come to the venue. They gave me the blueprint of what was going on, and I thought it was a regular day. Go to work, get paid, leave. In the end, that’s when I realized, ‘Wow, I’m really back. I can’t believe this.’ That’s when it really hit me afterwards. To this day, I’m a little surprised by this great comeback. When I left Ring of Honor, I thought I was never gonna come back. Nothing bad political or business-wise, I just did everything. Now that I’m older, I see myself doing more stuff with the company and making it bigger. I’m just blessed to be part of this group and be part of a new era. A lot of fans never saw my work, and I raised some hell. You think Steve Austin raised hell in the WWF, I raised hell back in the day.”

On his Best of Five series with Daniel Bryan in ROH: “Two different styles, but of course, a lot of people really don’t know I can do technical styles. But the world of Ring of Honor and the fans’ eyes who doesn’t know, it was two completely different styles, and I enjoyed it. I also bring that fire to Daniel Bryan, because Daniel Bryan to me, he reminded me of no flavor in your ice cream. He was just vanilla, no chemistry, no nothing. People say he was boring. He was just pure, great wrestler. He was like Steven Regal without the British accent or whatever or Bob Backlund. So, you gotta give him a little flavor. Now put a little color to his craft, and I think me and other people, we put that little color on his style, and I think it’s more of the confidence and charisma level just came out. I could be wrong, but I really think he was very blah and I’m the one that brought that little flavor and more [intensity]. When he wrestled me, it was really one of those like, ‘OK, I’m wrestling one of the top dogs. I need to step up my game’ and he sure did. He’s one of the greatest guys. He’s another one that should be in the [ROH] Hall Of Fame. But the American Dragon, he’s a phenomenal technical wrestler, and he proved to me he could brawl. We had a lot of chemistry. To me, it was awesome. He was one of the greatest guys I wrestled.”

On winning the ROH title from Bryan at ROH Final Battle in 2006: “That was one of the greatest moments of my wrestling career. When I’m 90 years old and so many concussion syndromes, I’m always going to talk about that day. I’ll always remember guys like CM Punk, he just signed with WWE, and he took a plane to come watch that match. The Briscoe Brothers were behind the curtain watching the match. Everyone was like, ‘This is big for Homicide.’ That motivated me so much. When I defeated him and all the guys came into the ring, that was for real. When I grabbed the belt and hugged Julius Smokes, I was surprised. I felt I deserved it and was part of that crew. Everyone talks about Colt Cabana, CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels. I deserve to be part of that crew. When I beat Bryan for the belt, that was my WrestleMania moment.”

