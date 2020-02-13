Homicide vs. Brody King Set for ROH Past vs. Present in March

– ROH Wrestling has announced that former World champ Homicide will face Brody King at the upcoming Past vs. Present event. The card is scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. You can check out the announcement below.

FORMER ROH WORLD CHAMPION HOMICIDE BATTLES BRODY KING AT PAST VS. PRESENT

Two of the most violent competitors to ever compete in an ROH ring will battle each other for the first time when former ROH World Champion Homicide takes on Brody King of Villain Enterprises at ROH Past vs. Present in Las Vegas on March 14.

While Homicide and King have a well-earned reputation for being tough-as-nails brawlers, both men also possess outstanding wrestling skills and agility.

Homicide, who ended Bryan Danielson’s 462-day reign as ROH World Champion at Final Battle 2006, competed on the very first ROH show in 2002. His last match in ROH took place in 2014.

King, who won the ROH World Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team titles within three months of his ROH debut in December 2018, is also an accomplished singles wrestler. He just scored a convincing victory over ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title co-holder Rey Horus at Free Enterprise on Feb. 9.

What will happen when these two ruthless competitors collide at Past vs. Present? Join us live in Las Vegas or streaming for HonorClub to find out!