Impact News: Honor No More Survives With Impact Emergence Win, Masha Slamovich Confronts Jordynne Grace
– Honor No More still lives following their match with the Bullet Club at Impact Emergence. The heel stable picked up a win on Friday night’s Impact! Plus event, thus avoiding the stipulation that they would have to break up with a loss.
In addition, the win means that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will get an Impact World Tag Team Championship match against the Good Brothers. You can see a clip from the match below:
Honor No More LIVES ON! @MattTaven and @RealMikeBennett have a date with The Good Brothers for the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Titles!#EMERGENCE pic.twitter.com/CXAOLLpfEY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2022
– Masha Slamovich has her sights set on Jordynne Grace and the Impact Knockouts Championship. After Grace defeated Mia Yim on tonight’s event to retain her title, Slamovich came out to confront Grace:
After an INTENSE battle between @JordynneGrace and @MiaYim @mashaslamovich made her presence felt by laying out the challenge with a death warrant for Grace!! #EMERGENCE pic.twitter.com/9dOFWfhr5H
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2022
