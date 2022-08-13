wrestling / News

Impact News: Honor No More Survives With Impact Emergence Win, Masha Slamovich Confronts Jordynne Grace

August 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Honor No More Impact Emergence Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Honor No More still lives following their match with the Bullet Club at Impact Emergence. The heel stable picked up a win on Friday night’s Impact! Plus event, thus avoiding the stipulation that they would have to break up with a loss.

In addition, the win means that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will get an Impact World Tag Team Championship match against the Good Brothers. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Masha Slamovich has her sights set on Jordynne Grace and the Impact Knockouts Championship. After Grace defeated Mia Yim on tonight’s event to retain her title, Slamovich came out to confront Grace:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Honor No More, Impact Emergence, Masha Slamovich, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading