Hooded Attacker To Be Revealed On This Week’s WWE NXT
May 28, 2023
The person who has been attacking the NXT women’s division will unmask themselves on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. During NXT Battleground, a vignette played where the mystery person said they would reveal themselves on Tuesday’s show.
The unidentified person has attacked Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons, Sol Ruca, and Roxanne Perez over the last few months and appeared in a vignette earlier this month on NXT.
The show airs Tuesday night live on USA Network. The updated card is:
* Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne
* Mystery Assailant Reveals Themselves
