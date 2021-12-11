Hook Picks Up Win In AEW Debut on Rampage, Officially Signs With Company

Hook is 1 – 0 in his AEW career, picking up a win in his debut on Rampage and then signing with the company. The rookie wrestler defeated Fuego Del Sol on Friday night’s show, choking Del Sol out with the Tazmission.

After the match, Tony Khan announced that Hook was All Elite, signing on board with the company. You can see highlights from the match below:

It’s official! Welcome to the team, @730hook and congratulations on your tremendous debut win tonight on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/63iQo2JSRK — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 11, 2021

And a gif of Hook for obvious reasons #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/mkfBVHjDsE — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 11, 2021