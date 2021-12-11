wrestling / News
Hook Picks Up Win In AEW Debut on Rampage, Officially Signs With Company
Hook is 1 – 0 in his AEW career, picking up a win in his debut on Rampage and then signing with the company. The rookie wrestler defeated Fuego Del Sol on Friday night’s show, choking Del Sol out with the Tazmission.
After the match, Tony Khan announced that Hook was All Elite, signing on board with the company. You can see highlights from the match below:
It’s official! Welcome to the team, @730hook and congratulations on your tremendous debut win tonight on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/63iQo2JSRK
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 11, 2021
And a gif of Hook for obvious reasons #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/mkfBVHjDsE
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 11, 2021
Hook flattens @FuegoDelSol with a lariat, and no one is more excited than @OfficialTAZ. Watch the debut of @730hook NOW on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/vRUhXfwXHe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2021
What a debut! Looks like #TeamTaz has built another assassin in @730hook! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/QHgAZruqIa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2021
