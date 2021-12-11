wrestling / News

Hook Picks Up Win In AEW Debut on Rampage, Officially Signs With Company

December 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hook AEW

Hook is 1 – 0 in his AEW career, picking up a win in his debut on Rampage and then signing with the company. The rookie wrestler defeated Fuego Del Sol on Friday night’s show, choking Del Sol out with the Tazmission.

After the match, Tony Khan announced that Hook was All Elite, signing on board with the company. You can see highlights from the match below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Hook, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading