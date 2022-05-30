wrestling / News
HOOKhausen Defeat Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling On AEW Double Or Nothing’s The Buy-In (Clips)
HOOKhausen have their first win as a team, with the odd couple duo defeating Tony Nese and Smart Mark Sterling at AEW Double Or Nothing: The Buy In. HOOK and Danhausen picked up the win on the pre-show, with Danhausen pinning Sterling after HOOK wiped the manager out.
You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.
