wrestling / News

HOOKhausen Defeat Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling On AEW Double Or Nothing’s The Buy-In (Clips)

May 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double Or Nothing HOOKHausen Image Credit: AEW

HOOKhausen have their first win as a team, with the odd couple duo defeating Tony Nese and Smart Mark Sterling at AEW Double Or Nothing: The Buy In. HOOK and Danhausen picked up the win on the pre-show, with Danhausen pinning Sterling after HOOK wiped the manager out.

You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.

AEW Double or Nothing, Jeremy Thomas

