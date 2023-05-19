Hornswoggle Calls His Extreme Rules 2014 Match “The Greatest Thing I’ll Ever Do”

Speaking to Ten Count recently, Hornswoggle shared his memories of his bout against El Torito at WWE’s 2014 Extreme Rules show (via Wrestling Inc). He characterized it as a career high point, remembering getting a standing ovation from those in the Gorilla position. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On his attitude before the match: “It was supposed to be presented, I believe, as a joke and a comedy thing, but we had the best match on the card that night including Evolution vs. The Shield. We killed it and I know we did, and I’m going to tell everyone we did. That might not have been a good move on my end, but I didn’t care at that point.”

On the quality of the performance: “It was the greatest thing I’ll ever do in my career. That was the first time I ever got a standing ovation in Gorilla, including Vince and Triple H, so that was a pretty cool thing. That’s all I needed.”