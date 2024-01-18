Hornswoggle Says He Once Pitched A WWE Boxing Match With Jackass Star Wee Man

In an interview with the A2theK Wrestling Show (via Wrestling Inc), Hornswoggle revealed that he once pitched a boxing match with Jackass star Wee Man for WWE Summerslam 2007. While the match didn’t happen, Wee Man (real name Jason Acuña), would get physical with Brock Lesnar several years later.

Hornswoggle said: “There was a pitch … SummerSlam, I believe it would have been … must have been ’07. But there was a pitch because ‘Jackass’ was going to like invade SummerSlam that year. So there was going to be a big six or eight-man tag. There was going to be a bunch of stuff with the ‘Jackass’ guys and SummerSlam. So I pitched, I heard about this and I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is my in.’ I remember going to Vince [McMahon] and pitching a boxing match with me and Wee Man. And the next week, I saw it on the potential pay-per-view lineup, and Wee Man versus Hornswoggle boxing match was on there. And I was like, ‘Holy s**t, it’s happening. It’s happening.’ And then they weren’t part of it anymore and it didn’t happen.”

He also praised the work of Johnny Knoxville, Bad Bunny and Pat McAfee at Wrestlemania 38. He said: “All three of them knocked it out of the park. It’s just crazy. And now Logan Paul. It’s just insane how good they all are doing.“