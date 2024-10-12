wrestling / News

Hornswoggle Has Signed WWE Legends Deal

October 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hornswoggle Swoggle Dylan Post Image Credit Joseph Lee/411mania.com

Hornswoggle has announced that he’s signed a WWE Legends deal. The WWE alumnus announced at ACW Wisconsin’s show on Friday that he has signed a Legends deal with the company, as you can see below.

Several stars have signed Legends deals in recent weeks including Jesse Ventura, DDP, Mick Foley, Ken Shamrock, Armando Alejandro Estrada, Jacqueline and Victoria.

