wrestling / News
Hornswoggle Has Signed WWE Legends Deal
October 11, 2024 | Posted by
Hornswoggle has announced that he’s signed a WWE Legends deal. The WWE alumnus announced at ACW Wisconsin’s show on Friday that he has signed a Legends deal with the company, as you can see below.
Several stars have signed Legends deals in recent weeks including Jesse Ventura, DDP, Mick Foley, Ken Shamrock, Armando Alejandro Estrada, Jacqueline and Victoria.
🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨@DylanPostl has a massive announcement for the ACW Faithful!
Congratulations Dylan!! pic.twitter.com/E542XIOIiL
— ACW Wisconsin (@ACW_Wisconsin) October 12, 2024