The Horror Show at Extreme Rules Poster Features Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

– WWE released a new poster image today showcasing Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for this Sunday’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules event. You can check out the poster image revealed on Instagram below.

The caption for the post reads, “Is Sasha Banks truly ready for WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules this Sunday?” Asuka will defend her Raw women’s title against Banks on Sunday, July 19 at the event. It will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event will be broadcast on the WWE Network.