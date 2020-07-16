wrestling / News
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules Poster Features Sasha Banks vs. Asuka
July 16, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a new poster image today showcasing Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for this Sunday’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules event. You can check out the poster image revealed on Instagram below.
The caption for the post reads, “Is Sasha Banks truly ready for WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules this Sunday?” Asuka will defend her Raw women’s title against Banks on Sunday, July 19 at the event. It will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event will be broadcast on the WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Recalls Jeff Hardy Apologizing to TNA Locker Room After Victory Road Debacle, Speaking Up During Meeting
- PCO Comments on His WWE Gimmick Being Name-Dropped By Kevin Owens on Raw
- Nikki Cross Reveals the Match She Wants for Possible Second Evolution Event, How The New Day Inspires Her Team With Alexa Bliss
- FTR On Who In AEW Knew They Were Doing Jim Cornette’s Podcast, Not Feeling Welcome At First