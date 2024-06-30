House Of Black Wins Four-Way Match At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Zero Hour

The House Of Black emerged victorious from a four-way tag team match on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Zero Hour pre-show. Malakai Black and Brody King defeated Private Party, Roderick Strong & Gabe Kidd, and Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii on the pre-show, with Brody pinning Kassidy after a Gonzo Bomb to get the win.

You can see a couple of highlights below from the match: