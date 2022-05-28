House of Glory Holy Grail Results 5.27.22: JONAH Beats Jeff Cobb in Headliner

– House of Glory returned for its Holy Grail show yesterday at the NYC Arena in New York, New York. The card streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Low Ki beat ACH.

* Mantequilla, Encore, and Joey Silver beat Michael Fayne, Brian Burgundy, and Carlos Ramirez.

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Natalia Markova beat Sumie Sakai.

* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoe Brothers beat The Mane Event.

* HOG Crown Jewels Championship Match: Charles Mason beat Ken Broadway.

* HOG World Title Tournament Match: Jonah beat Jeff Cobb.

* Eddie Kingston is now scheduled to face Jonah in the next round.