House Of Glory To Stream On Premier Streaming Network

House of Glory has announced an exclusive streaming deal with Premier Streaming Network. The company issued a press release on Monday night officially announcing the news, which was first revealed at Beware The Fury over the weekend.

You can see the full announcement below:

House Of Glory Enters Exclusive Agreement with Premier Streaming Network

As announced at the conclusion of House of Glory’s “Beware The Fury” pay-per-view, by new House of Glory World Heavyweight Champion, “The Indy God” Matt Cardona, House of Glory will now be seen on Premier Streaming Network (PSN). Moving forward, the New York-based independent promotion will bring their live events, starting with their “Plata O Promo” card on Friday, June 16th, along with their extensive catalog of past events, to PSN. In addition, HOG will be represented on PSN’s “Wrestling Showcase,” taking place from Metuchen, New Jersey on Saturday, September 9th.

“House of Glory has entered this deal with Premier Streaming Network because we whole heartedly believe that PSN will be the next big thing in sports streaming,” said Brian Baez, co-owner of House of Glory. “This agreement is going to give wrestling fans the opportunity to get familiar with HOG’s past, while getting them excited for the high quality events and great storylines that we continue to provide.”

HOG has long been viewed as a leading independent promotion in the United States, and their roster of former champions is a who’s who of professional wrestling. Superstars like Ricochet, The Young Bucks, The Hardy Boys, Santana & Ortiz, Private Party, The Lucha Bros., and The Briscoes have all held HOG championship gold, making HOG one of the most sought after promotions for talent to perform in.

Aside from Matt Cardona the current champions include the Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason, Tag Team Champions The Bookers (Amazing Red & BXL), Women’s Champion Ultra Violette, and Cruiserweight Champion Joey Silver will all be defending their championships on June 16th.

“Having House of Glory content, their past library and their live events moving forward on Premier Streaming Network continues our mission to bring wrestling fans some of the most entertaining wrestling action in the world,” said PSN co-owner Freddie Prinze Jr. “Our PSN team is ready to fully support HOG and in addition to having their promotion on our network, we can’t wait to work with them and have them represented at our Wrestling Showcase show on Saturday, September 9th.”

In under-six months since its launch, PSN has made waves in the streaming world by already accumulating over 2000 hours of content including wrestling libraries, podcasts and live shows from more than 20 promotions. PSN continues to add to its family of shows and recently launched “Everybody’s Got A Pod,” with ‘The Million Dollar Man’ Ted Dibiase, and “1 of a Kind” with Rob Van Dam, along with “Haus of Wrestling” with Nick Hausman.

House Of Glory has been running live events and a training school since 2012 with some of the biggest stars in the world. Led by Amazing Red, the school trains multiple times a week and has trained some of the biggest stars in wrestling today.