Details on How Aleister Black Could Debut on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The former Aleister Black made his debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and a new report has details on how he was able to do so after being released by WWE just last month. PWInsider reports that Black — now going as Malaki Black in AEW, which is very convenient for news writing — was under a 30 day non-compete clause despite having been moved to the main WWE roster.

As has been noted often as of late with all the releases WWE has been making, NXT talent is generally under 30 day non-compete clauses while Raw and Smackdown talent generally have 90 day non-compete clauses. According to the site, when Black was moved to the main roster, the company failed to update his contract to a 90 day non-compete clause. It is not clear whether other talent had similar clerical errors occur but if so it would obviously have serious implications for how quickly they can debut for other companies like AEW, Impact Wrestling, and the like.

AEW has also announced Black’s first official T-Shirt for the company, as you can see below: