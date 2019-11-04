Hugo Savinovich Says There Is More To WWE Being Stranded in Saudi Arabia Than They’ve Said

In an interview with Hannibal TV, Hugo Savinovich claimed that there was more to WWE superstars getting stranded in Saudi Arabia than anyone is letting on. WWE has said that it was a plane malfunction. AJ Styles commented on this yesterday, after being asked about a possible issue between Vince McMahon and Mohammad bin Salman.

Savinovich said: “It was a very difficult and dangerous situation because of the fact that Saudi Arabia had already been in serious trouble when they killed that reporter in Turkey at the embassy. So the boys were a little bit – not a little bit, they were very, very concerned. Vince had left the country already and Brock had his own plane. It was just about big, big money, millions of dollars and Vince got upset and cut the feed for South Arabia. And that has the Prince upset, and it stopped them from leaving the country and got them off the plane. So basically what they’re doing is they’re originally trying to make it look like it was just a mechanical situation, but an executive from the company – well, my wife had died, so they were just calling to comfort me. At the same time, I was told not to mention any names but they were concerned, they were very concerned.

A friend of mine that from Saudi Arabia, that I’ve known for years and years since the era of VHS tapes that I used to do from Puerto Rico, he also gave me the scoop about what happened at the airport. So a lot of people will be talking more about it. The boys are very upset, so I don’t know what the deal is. Of course, we always know that money talks. And if Vince gets the millions of dollars, and maybe the Middle East – that big TV contract, because it didn’t happen and in one day he lost over 200 million dollars. So, it’s a very complicated situation but the talent was, you know, I don’t want to use the word kidnapped but he ordered a kidnapping and the guys were stopped from leaving the country.”

If using any of this quote, please credit Hannibal TV with an h/t to 411mania.com.