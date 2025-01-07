Hulk Hogan Appears on WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut

Hulk Hogan made an appearance on the WWE Raw debut on Netflix. Monday night’s show saw the WWE Hall of Famer come out with Jimmy Hart, talking about how being part of WWE was the best part of his life and referencing his past tag team partners, though he said the fans were the best partner of them all.

Hogan hyped his Real American Beer and tore off his shirt to reveal a Netflix is Raw T-Shirt. You can see the video below: