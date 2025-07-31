Hulk Hogan Cause of Death Revealed by Cremation Report

– The cause of death of wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan (nee Terry Bollea), has been revealed, per The Hollywood Reporter. Hogan reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at his home before being taken by EMTs to the hospital. Hogan was later pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital last Thursday (July 24).

According to the cremation approval summary report from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center, Hogan died from acute myocardial infarction, what is commonly called a heart attack. His death was ruled as the result of natural causes and certified by his personal physician.

The report also noted that Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition, and leukemia CLL, a cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. He was 71 years old.

WWE paid tribute to Hogan across multiple shows, including ringing the memorial 10-Bell Salute in tribute to Hogan on Friday Night SmackDown, Monday Night Raw, and NXT. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice for his career exploits, including as a solo act in 2005 and as part of the nWo in 2020.

Besides his career in wrestling, Hogan made many prominent movie and television appearances over the years, including the films Rocky III, No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, Muppets From Space, and Gremlins II: The New Batch. He’s also starred in the 1994 syndicated television series, Thunder in Paradise. He also lent his voice, appearing in episodes of Robot Chicken and American Dad!

Hogan is survived by his daughter, Brooke Hogan, his son, Nick Hogan, and his wife, Sky Daily.