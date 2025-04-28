wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Announce They’re Back, Tease A ‘Third Man’

April 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hulk Hogan Eric Bischoff TNA Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff have shared a new video announcing their return to the world of professional wrestling. The video is filmed in a similar style to the nWo promos from WCW. Hogan notes that they plan to ‘slice and dice the world of wrestling’

They also tease a third man, who has held championships and brought ‘world-class athletes’ to the top of the industry.

