Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Announce They’re Back, Tease A ‘Third Man’
April 28, 2025
Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff have shared a new video announcing their return to the world of professional wrestling. The video is filmed in a similar style to the nWo promos from WCW. Hogan notes that they plan to ‘slice and dice the world of wrestling’
They also tease a third man, who has held championships and brought ‘world-class athletes’ to the top of the industry.
WE’RE BACK! 😉 @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/Svx9dadAK6
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 28, 2025
