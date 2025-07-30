Hulk Hogan’s Ex-Wife Linda Releases Statement on His Passing

As reported, wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away last week at the age of 71. In a post on Instagram, Hogan’s ex-wife Linda commented on the news.

She wrote: “I had no idea he would pass away this soon . We all really thought he would make a come back ! Big surprise . We are all devastated . It’s hitting me so hard . I loved Hulkster more than he loved me . It hurt when he cheated . But he was sooo famous . I sort of u detstood but it was crushing . It hurt . I b????ever got over him or started a real relationship w anyone .. I missed HIM! I’ve been weeping all day . The finality . It’s just shocking . We spent every minute together for so many years . I’ve known him since he was 28 yrs old ! I was 22. I still love him . Even tho I never spoke or saw him , Nick did .. and Nick would tell me things and vice versa . Just news about life . I still felt .. although broken .. we still were a family . It’s so hard to know he’s just gone . I tried to stay strong for Nick .. but I’m melting down now . It’s very sad . I love you Hulkster . You were my man . The only man for me . RIP”