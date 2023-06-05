Hulk Hogan And Mick Foley Trade Barbs In Old TSN Interviews

In a recent tweet by WrestlingNews.co, fans can see Hulk Hogan and Mick Foley each taking shots at the other’s approach to the business of wrestling (per Wrestling Inc). Hogan started in on accusing Foley of slacking on his training regimen in comparison to himself, while Foley shot back that Hogan didn’t have the commitment to physical endurance that he portrayed regularly. You can find a few highlights and see the original social media post below.

Hogan on his own training routines: “I would probably say I’ve trained more in the last week than Mick Foley’s trained in the 30 years. I went ahead while Mick Foley was sleeping and eating cheeseburgers and M&M’s. I was in the gym working out. I work out two hours a day. I’ve been doing it for 30 years … Now, nothing against Mick Foley, I didn’t have to prostitute my body and throw myself over the coals and into the fire and glass to make a dollar. I decided to train and go another way.”

Foley on his own status and approach to wrestling: “He’s never wrestled with me. I think if you ask guys like The Rock and guys like ‘Stone Cold’ if I was in shape when I wrestled them, if you ask Shawn Michaels was I in shape when I put in 27 minutes with him in 1996, I think they’d say I was in deceptively good shape … But for Hulk Hogan to say that, I think it is a lie, and I think it’s kind of cruel. And I think if Hulk Hogan were to have wrestled me in his career that he would sound more or less like a whiny girl in a porno film … He’s a great entertainer, but at the same time, you didn’t have to apologize to your friends for watching a Mick Foley match.”