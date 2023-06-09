Hulk Hogan Pays Tribute To The Iron Sheik

In a post on Instagram, Hulk Hogan paid tribute to the Iron Sheik after his passing earlier this week at the age of 81. Hogan was one of Sheik’s most memorable rivals and defeated Sheik to become WWE Champion in the match that kicked off Hulkamania.

Hogan wrote: “Today, we honor the legacy of a wrestling icon. Rest in peace, Iron Sheikh,” Hogan began. “The wrestling world has lost a true legend, and Sheikh’s contributions to our industry will never be forgotten. I’ll always cherish the battles we had in the ring. Our matches were intense, and our rivalry was legendary. We shared a bond that only fellow wrestlers can understand. Iron Sheikh’s unique charisma, undeniable talent, and unforgettable personality made him an unforgettable figure in the hearts of wrestling fans worldwide. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of wrestlers to come. Rest in peace, Iron Sheikh. You will always be remembered as a true warrior of the ring.”