 

wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan Says He’s Not Coming Back at WrestleMania 34

March 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Hulk Hogan Hulk Hogan’s

– Hulk Hogan recently spoke with TMZ, and was asked about if he was coming back at WrestleMania 34. He responded, “No sir … no WrestleMania.” When asked about an eventual WWE return, Hogan stated, “Maybe someday, brotha.” As previously reported, there have been talks about bringing Hogan back to WWE.

He also posted the following on Twitter regarding WrestleMania…

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, WrestleMania 34, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading