Hulk Hogan Says He’s Not Coming Back at WrestleMania 34
March 29, 2018 | Posted by
– Hulk Hogan recently spoke with TMZ, and was asked about if he was coming back at WrestleMania 34. He responded, “No sir … no WrestleMania.” When asked about an eventual WWE return, Hogan stated, “Maybe someday, brotha.” As previously reported, there have been talks about bringing Hogan back to WWE.
He also posted the following on Twitter regarding WrestleMania…
yes sir I will be on the beach watching Wrestlemania on the WWE network brother HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 27, 2018