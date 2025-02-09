– During a recent interview with The Pat McAfee Show, Hulk Hogan said he’s not jaded about the younger generation in the wrestling business. He also explained that when he joined WCW, a lot of guys there didn’t want older wrestlers over 40 joining the roster. Additionally, Hogan claimed that in the 1990s, the wrestling business couldn’t get anyone to replace him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Hulk Hogan on not being jaded about the young guys in the wrestling business: “No, bro. A lot of the guys don’t like me, but I got respect for them. I understand, they’re going to go through a period…perfect example; when I was working at WCW, there was a whole group of young guys, who are all my friends now. Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, a whole bunch of young guys, that where they didn’t want anybody in the business over 40.”

On how he’s good friends with Chris Jericho now: “I love Chris Jericho. How old is Jericho now? He’s one of my favorite friends. Things will change, but they didn’t understand at the time, ‘Hogan is the oldest one, let’s get rid of him.’ There was a lot of that going on back then. The thing is, to get rid of me, I was a star in the 80s. Here goes the ego. To get rid of me, I should have been gone in the 90s. They had 10 years to replace me and they didn’t. So, I was a star in the 90s. When that didn’t happen, guess what happened, I still rolled in the 2000s.”