Hulk Hogan Says Vince McMahon Sr. Wanted Him to Dye His Hair Red

In an interview with The Stakscast (via Wrestling Inc), Hulk Hogan spoke about working with Vince McMahon Sr. in his early days in WWF, and how McMahon wanted him to dye his hair red. Hogan spoke with Freddie Blassie about it and decided not to do it. Blassie thought it would get them fired, but that didn’t happen.

Hogan said: “He goes, ‘well, I’ve got Pedro Morales for the Puerto Rican-Americans, and I’ve got Chief Jay Strongbow for the Native-Americans, Bruno Sammartino for the Italian-Americans. I want you instead of being Terry “The Hulk” Boulder, I want you to be Hulk Hogan for the Irish-Americans’. ‘Now here’s two bottles of red dye to dye your hair red.’ I’m going bald headed as it is, if I put this red dye in my hair, the party’s over. When I went back to see Vince McMahon for TV the next day, my hair wasn’t ready, he goes: oh, don’t worry about it, you’re fine. And he just let it go.“