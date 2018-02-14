Hulk Hogan Wanted $750,000 For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Appearance

– Hulk Hogan asked for three quarter of a million dollars to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom last month, according to a new report. Sports Illustrated reports that New Japan reached out to Hogan about possibly appearing at the show as an honorary Bullet Club member, but balked when Hogan asked for $750,000 to make the appearance.

Hogan said last month in an interview that he was interested in getting involved in the Bullet Club, saying, “I’m about ready to jump on a plane and fly to Japan and get involved with that Bullet Club, man. I’m so excited about those kids.”