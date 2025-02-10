Hulk Hogan Says The Wrestling Business Is A Shoot

In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Hulk Hogan spoke about his approach to the wrestling business and said that he believes the entire business is a ‘shoot’. While wrestling is predetermined, the money made and the travel are both real.

He said: “Everything is a shoot, are you kidding me?” Hogan questioned Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show. “This business is not a work, this is a shoot. If this was a work. You and I are wrestling, and I get paid $2 million and you get $600 grand, is that a work? It’s the money and the miles. Who cares who wins? It’s entertainment, it’s predetermined. It’s a shoot. If somebody is making more money than me, that’s a shoot to me. It’s a shoot, right? Money and the miles. Old school. How long you have to be away from your family, quality of life, and how much they’re paying you to destroy your life and be on the road. If I’m wrestling somebody and they are making more money than me, it’s a shoot. It should be a shoot to them, too.“