Hulu Confirms That Their WWE Rights Are Set To Expire

It was reported last week that WWE’s content on Hulu was set to expire. WWE shows had an expiration date countdown, outside of the last few weeks of Smackdown. In a post on Twitter, the streaming service confirmed the content license was almost up.

“Hulu here! Our streaming rights to WWE content are currently set to expire, but we’ll certainly share your interest in seeing them stay in our library with our team. For now, we suggest adding the shows in your My Stuff to be notified of any updates!”

This is not the first time WWE content has been set to expire on the service and not the first time this year. However it seems with only a few days to go, a new deal has not been made at this time.