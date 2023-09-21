wrestling / News
Hulu Confirms That Their WWE Rights Are Set To Expire
It was reported last week that WWE’s content on Hulu was set to expire. WWE shows had an expiration date countdown, outside of the last few weeks of Smackdown. In a post on Twitter, the streaming service confirmed the content license was almost up.
“Hulu here! Our streaming rights to WWE content are currently set to expire, but we’ll certainly share your interest in seeing them stay in our library with our team. For now, we suggest adding the shows in your My Stuff to be notified of any updates!”
This is not the first time WWE content has been set to expire on the service and not the first time this year. However it seems with only a few days to go, a new deal has not been made at this time.
Hulu here! Our streaming rights to WWE content are currently set to expire, but we'll certainly share your interest in seeing them stay in our library with our team. For now, we suggest adding the shows in your My Stuff to be notified of any updates!
— Hulu Support (@hulu_support) September 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says He Worked 80 Hour Weeks Before Collision, Now It’s More
- Kurt Angle Looks Back On His Painkiller Addiction, Recalls Passing Out Before Brock Lesnar Match
- Jim Ross On Why Junkyard Dog Left Mid-South Wrestling, Says It Wasn’t Due to Racial Slur
- Kevin Sullivan Believes Cody Rhodes Should Never Become WWE Champion