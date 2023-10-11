Hunter’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.10.23  

Date: October 10, 2023

Location: Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Absolutely stacked card, headlined by the AEW in-ring debut of one “Rated R Superstar.” Let’s get to it!

BUY-IN: NJPW STRONG OPENWEIGHT & ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH: Eddie Kingston (c) vs Minoru Suzuki

TK just straight jacking it into my veins like he’s beer and I’m Barney Gumble. To the surprise of no one, Kingston and Suzuki beat the living shit out of each other with stiff strikes. Gunshot chops, thudding forearms, fighting spirit. Absolutely beautiful, lads. Eddie survived MURDER GRANDPA to retain the belts in a damn-ass-hell slugfest. Post-match, they chopped each other in LOVE, hugged, and the “Mad King” (like he did for Shibata at WrestleDream) respectfully gave the ring to Suzuki.

ANALYSIS: I recognize there are some people who don’t “get” this style of match. Their loss. Eddie and Minoru amped the crowd up before Dynamite “proper” with a stiff style that I can’t get enough of. I’m also glad to see Kingston defending the ROH title so often. I mean, I’d like to see that happen ON ROH TV, but Claudio’s defenses became few and far between. Regardless of ROH’s profile as a company, being the ROH champion clearly means so much to THIS MAN

EDDIE KINGSTON

BACKSTAGE: Christian Cage talks shit in the production truck and takes credit for the first 30 minutes of Dynamite being commercial free. LOL

“AMERICAN DRAGON” BRYAN DANIELSON vs “THE REALEST” SWERVE STRICKLAND

The absence of the commercials was a godsend for this FIRST-TIME EVER meeting between the Washington state natives. In his epic matches with Okada and Zack Sabre Jr, Danielson worked a more deliberate pace. Not so here, as Dragon and Swerve set a blistering pace. Swerve continues his ascent to SUPERSTAR territory, delivering CRISP offense with swagger. The man oozes charisma, apparent in his walk, his facial expressions, and more.

This was a helluva back and forth match-up with some great submission spots, solid strikes, and drama; either man made sense as a challenger to Christian Cage’s TNT title this Saturday on Collision. Swerve once again attempting to use Prince Nana’s crown to gain victory was thwarted by the man Swerve defeated back at WrestleDream, “Hangman” Adam Page. Unlike in Seattle, Hangman was heavily cheered. Aw. No “Fuck you Hangman” chants. With Hanger evening the odds, Bryan NAILED the Busaiku knee for the victory.

ANALYSIS: In the modern era, we fans are given “great wrestling” on a near daily basis. When you put two red-hot wrestlers, both stars, with real stakes against each other, you get more than just a “great match.” Swerve continues to hit home runs when given the opportunity. Here, he lost the match, but he looked every bit the equal to Danielson. Arguably, he “only” lost because Hangman got in his way. The issue between Hangman and Swerve was continued, Swerve has an “out” in defeat, and Dragon looks like the top guy he is en route to a very intriguing TNT title match vs Christian Cage. Top-notch shit, and I’m all in (heh) for a rematch between Swerve and Hangman

VIGNETTE: Samoa Joe is a motherfucking badass, and he wants the AEW World Championship. JOE JOE JOE.

CHRIS JERICHO vs POWERHOUSE HOBBS w/Don Callis

DON CALLIS YOU PIECE OF SHIT, FAK!

I wasn’t surprised to see Jericho take a beating in this match. However, I did NOT expect such an absolute destruction en route to Hobbs winning (complete with a one-knee pinfall). My expectation was Jericho getting a lucky Judas Elbow or such to score the pinfall on Hobbs. Absolute destruction by POWERHOUSE.

ANALYSIS: The idea of Don Callis’ Family continuing to rain pain on the Painmaker is a good one. Hobbs getting the win was surprising. I’m high on Hobbs; I’m not sure why he’s had so many start-stop pushes in AEW. The dude has worked hard since debuting. He’s in amazing shape, he has presence and charisma; I think he could be a top guy someday. The criticism for this match is simply that it felt too long for what it was. Even though it was only around seven minutes, it felt like it would have had an even better impact at 4-5. Kudos to Jericho for putting Hobbs over so strong… am I wrong, however, in just expecting the “Demo God” to get this and other wins back soon enough? Or make this feud with the DCF go on four months too long? Jericho gonna Jericho…

VIGNETTE: Back to Adam Cole at the NECKSTRONG Compound. Roderick Strong, apparently needing to be in his own home with neckbrace, hospital gown, in a wheel chair, guilt trips Cole into… mowing the lawn. Cole mowing with his knee on the knee scooty thing is hilarious. Then we get the giraffe! Apparently, there is no reception at Roddy’s home… and no TV, because it’s THE DEVIL. Cole finally sets out to leave, and y’know, get his OWN ankle surgeries done. Roddy says ADAMMMMMM. There’s just one more thing…

ANALYSIS: I know some in the comments find these segments cringy. That’s fair; comedy is among the more subjective art forms. I can’t agree. I’m loving all of this stuff, and it’s the right way to keep Cole involved while he gets surgery and then rehabs. This is career-best character work from Roderick Strong and I’m not damning with faint praise. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett continue to nail their roles, making this the first time I’ve enjoyed Taven’s work in… well, ever.

AEW INTERNATIONAL TITLE MATCH: Rey Fenix (c) vs Orange Cassidy

Moxley, apparently, was not cleared in time to get his rematch. That’s fine. No need to rush back. So Orange, after such a legendary title run, gets HIS rematch. Also fine! Match was a good exchange of quick strikes and high-flying moves. I will admit to not being fully invested in this one because, frankly, it felt like this would just be an obvious title defense for Fenix. NOPE. Fresh off of Ricky Starks & Big Bill shockingly winning the tag titles this past Saturday on Collision, after a short match Cassidy regained the title with the Mouse Trap! Holy crap!

ANALYSIS: Okay, WHAT? I’ll admit that I suspected Moxley was going to regain the International title here, putting both Mox and Fenix back on track after a nice notch in Fenix’s belt. With Mox out, Orange seemed just here to put over Fenix. A shocking ending. What’s interesting, though, is the way Orange stared at the title when he had it back in his hands. Cassidy even seemed to be ignoring the Best Friends who came out to celebrate with him. Curious…

VIGNETTE: “Timeless” Toni Storm presents a short film. Words can’t do this justice. It’s a black & white, one-woman silent film. I can’t express just how much Storm is KILLING IT in recent months. She’s fully embraced her self-absorbed starlet role and it is easily one of the best things on AEW TV. Toni had already found a groove when she won the AEW Women’s title the second time; now, she is ascending to another level. CHIN UP. TITS OUT. WATCH OUT FOR THE SHOE!!

WARDLOW vs MATT SYDAL

lol Wardlow powerbombs the shit out of Sydal, wins, and exits through the crowd.

ANALYSIS: Wardlow has been one of AEW’s biggest misses. Everytime they seem to be pushing him, his water gets inexplicably cut off. I don’t know why he’s been off of TV for months, or where he’s going, but it is good to see him back. However, his current haircut makes him look waaaaay too generic. Plain singlet, white boots, short hair and beard; CAW default #13. Wardlow doesn’t need to grow the ponytail back, but a sharper ‘do, maybe a mohawk, would help.

BACKSTAGE: Renee tries to get an update on Chris Jericho, who is being looked over by a trainer. Daniel Garcia comes into the scene to check on Jericho; DADDY MAGIC asks what the hell Garcia is doing. The former JAS leave. I mean… It doesn’t feel like the ex-JAS are doing much since ditching Jericho. Is this going somewhere?

HANGMAN ADAM PAGE v SWITCHBLADE JAY WHITE

Hangman with a strong crowd favorite response to his entrance. Switchblade’s music is so sick. White has the stolen AEW World Title belt around his waist. The rest of the BANG BANG GANG rode out… on… Big Wheels? Or some weird goofy trikes, CARDBLADE in tow. I lol’d. The BCG are must-see TV.

If my google-fu is correct, this was the third-ever singles meeting White and Hangman. Both of those previous matches took place waaaaay back in 2018. Hangman and especially White are much, much better performers in 2023. This was a helluva match; I might have to put it slightly above the earlier Danielson/Swerve bout for MOTN. White’s selling, body language, and expressiveness is S-tier. Like one of the live chat commenters noted, he looks like he’s fighting for everything. Hangman continues to show hey, real good at this pro wrestling (cowboy) shit. Juice and the Gunns attempted to interfere; in the ensuing chaos, Prince Nana tried to repay Hangman for earlier with a crown shot. Hangman blocked that, but it left him open for a roll-up with trunk pull by Switchblade!

ANALYSIS: Back-and-forth, high-octane action with great selling and physicality. Quite frankly, I think the time is now to put the AEW World title on Jay White for REAL. I’m not generally a fan of “I stole the belt” angles; hopefully they end that part of this issue soon. Isn’t it interesting that last year and early this year, when Hangman was “alone,” he was still racking up important wins… but when he rejoins the Elite, he becomes a third banana and seems to have lost that killer instinct? I wouldn’t say I’m interested in a Hangman heel turn, but I certainly hope the losing streak is going somewhere. Nana’s interference furthers the issue with Swerve Strickland, and like earlier, Hangman isn’t hurt at all by this loss.

THE AEW WORLD CHAMPION MJF IS HERE. Max cuts a fiery promo on Jay White, noting that the only two things he loves are Adam Cole and the title. White cuts Max off, great smarmy work by Switch. White jeeringly says MJF can “earn” the title at Full Gear, then lays out a challenge for an eight-man tag if Max “can find three people who can tolerate you.” Juice then gets a mic and threatens MJF with a roll of quarters. This sets Max OFF; remember, MJF has told the story before about bullies throwing quarters at him. Juice declares he will be in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale next week, and will beat MJF for the ring. I’m glad we got emotional, fiery Max and not “trying to make cute nicknames” Max here tonight. He’s pissed off, he’s been wronged. The Scumbag is being pointed in the right direction, against the heels, and the fans love it. Switchblade got some BIG heat here, as well. Love it, and I hope they can keep the momentum going. Full Gear isn’t until November 19th. I think, after MJF has won/retained the Ring four years straight, it would be a helluva story for Juice or somebody to finally take it away from him…

VIGNETTE: Part 2 of Toni Storm’s short film is shown… IN PICTURE IN PICTURE? CRIMES! CRIMES! TRAVESTY!

AEW WOMEN’S TITLE: Saraya (c) vs Hikaru Shida

As a match, it was fine. Saraya worked hard; the german suplex on the ring apron was nasty. Shida continues to be a crowd favorite and is easily a top 3 worker in AEW for the women. Ruby showing up in disguise to help Shida made sense, but I’m also very glad Shida quickly clued in and turned the spraypaint on Ruby. THEN MORE TONI! TIMELESS!

Like, folks. Toni Storm has gotten a SHOE over. Absolutely one of the best things in AEW, she is.

The match was solid, among Saraya’s best since returning… but the finish had fans leap out of their seats when Shida reversed a cradle for a tight-three AND THE TITLE!!

ANALYSIS: Holy Shida! Hikaru Shida is a three-time AEW Women’s World Champion! Nobody saw this coming; absolute feel good moment like two months ago when Shida won the title on Dynamite 200. I can’t say I’m upset by this, as Saraya as champion has done nothing for me outside of the special homeland moment at ALL IN. Also, while hot potatoing a title can be detrimental, I am FOR the sense of “Anything Can Happen” in AEW in recent weeks. Like several pieces tonight, I don’t know WHERE this is going, but I am intrigued. Also, Shida’s gear was EXTRA dope af tonight.

BACKSTAGE: MJF is still pissed and FINALLY gets ahold of Adam Cole on the phone. Unfortunately, Cole explains he has to help Roddy some more and then loses signal. MAX CASTER pops in, “I couldn’t help but eavesdropping,” and offers for THE ACCLAIMED & DADDY ASS to help Maxwell out. MJF takes off. Daddy Ass wonders what Caster is doing; “Platinum” Max explains that he’s known MJF for ten years. Also, he likes it when MJF plays “hard to get.” (if you’re not familiar with Max’s twitter/ig crush and flirting with MJF, well, now it’s canon lol). I can definitely get behind MJF/Acclaimed taking on the Bang Bang Gang. I don’t want those sweet pink scissor trio titles to go away but a Juice/Gunns trios title run would be a major boon for the BCG!

“THE RATED-R SUPERSTAR” ADAM COPELAND vs LUCHASAURUS

The TNT Champion, Christian Cage, is accompanying Luchasaurus. Cage gets the mic and gets a SCATHING promo. Cage has to be top 3 in the entire world for heel heat right now, yes? It’s unreal. Cage mocks Copeland regarding “Judgment Day” and calls out Beth Phoenix twice lol. Just unreal heat for Cage, and that pisses the former Edge off. Adam hits the ring before his music can really build, only to get stalled by Nick Wayne. That lets Luchasaurus blast Copeland from behind with the Extinction lariat. Copeland gets to his feet, clutching his neck, and the match is on.

Copeland sold like hell for Luchasaurus. Best the big dino has looked in some time. I really enjoyed this match. Edge stepping from the ring apron to the overturned stairs to deliver a spear on the floor was some REAL GRAPS shit. I legitimately almost saw Luchasaurus picking up the duke after Nick Wayne interfered again. Christian’s antics on the outside were fucking great. Jay’s a dick lol.

The finish saw Wayne again interfere, distracting the ref. Cage tried to smash his former best friend with the TNT title; Copeland blocked and then blasted Luchasaurus! He tossed it back to Christian; Luchasaurus thought it was Christian who hit him. Massive Rated-R Spear got Copeland the win in his first AEW match!

ANALYSIS: First, Christian Cage is on another level from almost everybody in pro wrestling right now. There’s heel heat, and then there’s HEEL HEAT (Lionel Hutz nodding meme). Cage never stops working. His yelling, his body language watching the match from a chair on the ramp… spectacular stuff. This is Cage’s world and we’re just living in it.

I’m going to be called an AEW mark, but frankly? I enjoyed this match more than MOST of Edge’s matches since his near-miraculous return a few years ago. I found most of Copeland’s WWE return contests to just be too overthought, overproduced. This match was just a good solid ass-kicking with great hope spots. I think Adam looked very good; I like his new vest look and his tights looked badass. Dude’s always had a great sense of visual style. Luchasaurus looked better than he has in a long time, and Edge gave him a LOT in the match. The finish teases possible dissension in the Christian Cage Daddy Camp…

Post-match, the CCDC (Christian Cage Daddy Camp) load up to beat the shit out of Adam Copeland further… when BRYAN DANIELSON RUNS IN FOR THE SAVE??? He’s facing Christian on Saturday for the TNT title! Lucha and Nick Wayne join Christian for a three-on-one beatdown on Danielson, here comes the BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB! Claudio and Yuta! Now it’s the Mogul Embassy! Gates of Agony and Brian Cage attacking the BCC, Swerve is here… HANGMAN ATTACKS SWERVE! Danielson gets the Lebell Lock on Cage and Copeland spears the hell out of Nick Wayne as ALL HELL HAS BROKEN LOOSE! KATY, BAR THE DOOR! We close on the Lebell Lock, FOLKS, WE’RE OUTTA TIME!