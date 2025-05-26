wrestling / News
Hurt Syndicate Beat Sons Of Texas In Tag Team Title Defense At AEW Double Or Nothing
The Hurt Syndicate remain your AEW World Tag Team Champions, defeating the Sons of Texas at Double Or Nothing. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes to hold onto the titles at Sunday’s PPV. Benjamin pinned Guevara after a knee in the corner and a thrust kiick
The Hurt Syndicate’s World Tag Team Championship reign is at 124 days, having won the titles from Private Party on the January 22nd episode of Dynamite. You can see highlights from the match below:
.@FightBobby shows his power to @SammyGuevara!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/dLZZhiCpj5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
🍔 Order up. @FightBobby
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/jpkPigy0kS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
CLASSIC @DustinRhodes!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/Qp5tsLc6dW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
.@The_MJF with the assist?
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/pRG85IdiGj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
.@FightBobby & @The_MJF have a teaching moment.
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/tSZixGsdcz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
