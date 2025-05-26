wrestling / News

Hurt Syndicate Beat Sons Of Texas In Tag Team Title Defense At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hurt Syndicate MJF AEW Double Or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

The Hurt Syndicate remain your AEW World Tag Team Champions, defeating the Sons of Texas at Double Or Nothing. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes to hold onto the titles at Sunday’s PPV. Benjamin pinned Guevara after a knee in the corner and a thrust kiick

The Hurt Syndicate’s World Tag Team Championship reign is at 124 days, having won the titles from Private Party on the January 22nd episode of Dynamite. You can see highlights from the match below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Double or Nothing, The Hurt Syndicate, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading