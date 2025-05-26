Hurt Syndicate Beat Sons Of Texas In Tag Team Title Defense At AEW Double Or Nothing

The Hurt Syndicate remain your AEW World Tag Team Champions, defeating the Sons of Texas at Double Or Nothing. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes to hold onto the titles at Sunday’s PPV. Benjamin pinned Guevara after a knee in the corner and a thrust kiick

The Hurt Syndicate’s World Tag Team Championship reign is at 124 days, having won the titles from Private Party on the January 22nd episode of Dynamite. You can see highlights from the match below: