Ian Riccaboni Praises AEW Following Grand Slam Mexico: ‘I’m Glad They Will Have Me’

Ian Riccaboni says he’s proud to be part of AEW and that he’s “glad they will have” him. Riccaboni posted to BlueSky on Thursday to note that he got caught up on Dynamite and praised the company’s commitment to inclusivity, noting Hangman Page’s promo in Spanish on last night’s show, the company’s commitment to queer talent, staff and fans during Pride Month and more.

Riccaboni wrote:

“Catching up on Dynamite and between Hanger and Brody, unconditional support for our LGBTQIA+ wrestlers, staff, crew, and fans during Pride Month and every month, and celebrating Juneteenth, I’ve never been more confident I picked the right team to play for and I’m glad that they will have me.”

Riccaboni is a member of the AEW and ROH broadcast teams, having joined the company in 2022 after Tony Khan bought ROH.