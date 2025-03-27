wrestling / News
Ice Williams vs. Brad Baylor Set For WWE ID Championship Tournament
March 27, 2025 | Posted by
Ice Williams will battle Brad Baylor in the WWE ID Championship Tournament. The WWE ID Twitter account announced on Wednesday that the two will compete in the first match in the tournament at FSW on April 18th.
BREAKING….
The first match has been signed for @FSWVegas presents the ID Tournament on April 18th in Las Vegas
After what we just saw on #WWEEvolve, it'll be @IceWillliams vs. @bradbay1or in a WWE ID Title Tournament opening round match!
Tix: https://t.co/kP9teu6yvg pic.twitter.com/hkRgKtWkT3
— WWE ID (@WWEID) March 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Reacts to John Cena, Says He Will Be At Wrestlemania 41
- Kevin Nash Compares Jon Moxley Nails Spot To Another Extreme AEW Moment
- CM Punk Recalls Conversation With Triple H That Led To WWE Return, Says They Are Very Similar
- Swerve Strickland Recalls WWE Release, Says a Member of Hit Row Upset Someone In The Back