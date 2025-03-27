Ice Williams vs. Brad Baylor Set For WWE ID Championship Tournament

Ice Williams will battle Brad Baylor in the WWE ID Championship Tournament. The WWE ID Twitter account announced on Wednesday that the two will compete in the first match in the tournament at FSW on April 18th.

BREAKING….

The first match has been signed for @FSWVegas presents the ID Tournament on April 18th in Las Vegas

After what we just saw on #WWEEvolve, it'll be @IceWillliams vs. @bradbay1or in a WWE ID Title Tournament opening round match!

— WWE ID (@WWEID) March 27, 2025