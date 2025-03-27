wrestling / News

Ice Williams vs. Brad Baylor Set For WWE ID Championship Tournament

March 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FSW WWE ID Championship Tournament Image Credit: WWE

Ice Williams will battle Brad Baylor in the WWE ID Championship Tournament. The WWE ID Twitter account announced on Wednesday that the two will compete in the first match in the tournament at FSW on April 18th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

FSW, WWE ID, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading