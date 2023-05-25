Ichiban Set to Make MLW Debut at Fusion TV Tapings in July

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Ichiban will be making his MLW debut on July 8 on Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Here’s the full announcement:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Ichiban will make his debut on the FUSION TV taping portion of the July 8 Never Say Never event Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The pride of the NumberOneDojo is coming to Major League Wrestling. Impressing league officials as he’s unleashed a fury of lethal puroresu on the northeastern wrestling circuit, the exceptional middleweight now embarks on a new challenge: MLW.

“All roads lead to the 2300 arena as Ichiban makes his MLW debut,” states a representative from NumberOneDojo, Ichiban’s fight camp. “The NumberOne Dojo’s Kokujin Katana will once again travel into unknown territory, looking to test his might against the best. Ichiban wishes to prove himself here in the Major League by fighting MLW’s strongest warriors & giving them a lesson in the way of the ONE.”

Ichiban will compete as part of the FUSION portion of the card.

League officials are in talks with several prospective fighters and expect to announce Ichiban’s July 8 bout shortly.

NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Gene Snisky in action!

The debut of Ichiban!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

BOMAYE Fight Club

Mance Warner

Rickey Shane Page

Raven

AKIRA

Delmi Exo

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Tony Deppen

Sam Adonis

1 Called Manders

Mr. Thomas

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Mandy León

Mister Saint Laurent

Sam Laterna

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***

FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.