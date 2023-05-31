Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford Set for MLW Fusion TV Taping in July

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a new singles match between Ichiban and TJ Crawford. The match is set for the MLW Fusion TV taping on July 8 in Philadelphia at the 2300 arena. Here’s the full announcement:

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford signed for July 8 in Philly in Fusion bout

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford for the FUSION TV taping portion of the July 8 Never Say Never event Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

A wave of excitement hit social media upon the announcement of Ichiban’s MLW debut. The buzz for Ichiban’s debut turned a lot of heads… and caught the attention of many inside MLW, including the “Silver Sniper” TJ Crawford.

Crawford, who has proven to be a heavy hitting technician, doesn’t think much of the hype for Ichiban. Wasting no time, Crawford demanded (and reportedly threatened) league officials for a match with the masked fighter and now it is official.

The Ichiban vs. Crawford bout is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

Ichiban welcomes the challenge from Crawford. Determined to prove he is MLW’s strongest warrior, Ichiban’s mission is to climb the middleweight rankings and fight for gold.

What happens when The NumberOne Dojo’s Kokujin Katana” rumbles “The Silver Sniper”?

NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

Gene Snisky in action!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

BOMAYE Fight Club

Mance Warner

Rickey Shane Page

Raven

AKIRA

Delmi Exo

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Sam Adonis

1 Called Manders

Mr. Thomas

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Mandy León

Mister Saint Laurent

Sam Laterna

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***

FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.