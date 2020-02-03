ICW Annual Square Go Results: Noam Dar Wins ICW World Title

ICW held their Annual Square Go event last night at the SWG3 in Glasgow Scotland, where Noam Dar won the ICW World title. Here are results, via PWInsider:

Sunday 2nd February 2020, SWG3 (Glasgow, Scotland)

ICW The 9th Annual Square Go

Attendance: SOLD OUT!

Results of the matches

ICW Zero G Championship match Liam Thomson defeats Leyton Buzzard [c] NEW CHAMPION ***this was Liam Thomson’s 100th ICW match. Leyton Buzzard got to the ring insulting the fans who had been on his side until that moment.

After the first match, Just Jaxn (formerly known as Jackie Polo) made his return to the ring after a long absence. He was interrupted by DCT, who has been absent for over a year after losing the ICW World Heavyweight Championship to Jackie Polo himself. The two brawled.

ICW Women’s World Championship match Aivil [c] defeats Isla Dawn to retain

ICW Tag Team Championship match The Fite Network (Lou King Sharp & Krieger) defeat The Purge (Stevie James & Krobar) [c] NEW CHAMPIONS. The Fite Network gained the decisive advantage when, while brawling in the crowd, Krobar was pushed through a door which was then locked. After the match, Kenny Williams came out disparaging the new champions, who were then attacked by Kenny’s ally Mark Coffey.

ICW World Heavyweight Championship match Noam Dar defeats Stevie Boy [c] NEW CHAMPION. As Noam Dar was threatening to hit Stevie Boy’s injured knee with a steel chair, Davey Boy came out to stop him.

30 men over the top rope Square Go! match Kez Evans wins last eliminating Kid Fite. The winner of the Square Go! match receives a briefcase holding a contract that allows him (or her) to challenge for a title match at any moment during an ICW show. There will be 30 entrants, some of which (chosen randomly) will carry a weapon to use in the match. To be eliminated, one has to go over the top rope and touch the ground with both feet.

Here is a list of the entrants: 1: BT Gunn 2: Sami Callihan with a baseball bat 3: Craig Anthony 4: Jason Reed 5: Lewis Girvan 6: Dickie Divers 7: Trent Seven 8: Corvin (formerly Damien Corvin) 9: Jack Morris 10: Alexander Dean 11: Wolfgang 12: Bonesaw 13: Adam Maxted 14: Thatcher Wright 15: Kez Evans 16: Nathan Martin 17: Ravie Davie with a steel chair 18: Kieran Kelly 19: Kid Fite 20: Andy Wild 21: Zander 22: Jack Jester accompanied by Sha Samuels 23: Jake Crist 24: Aspen Faith 25: Rickey Shane Page with a kendo stick 26: Grado with a football helmet and shoulder pads 27: Davey Boy 28: Darren Kearney 29: LJ Cleary 30: Luca de’ Pazzi

A few notes about the match: BT Gunn and Sami Callihan reignited their rivalry; at a certain point BT Gunn was taken away from the ring by ring crew, but made his return. The Kings of the North (Corvin, Bonesaw, Adam Maxted) worked together throughout their permanence in the match. Wolfgang and Trent Seven cooperated. There was a misunderstanding between Aspen Faith and Lewis Girvan (tag team partners as The Kings of Catch and members of The Filthy Generation), who were eliminated one after another; the two seemed unable to stop arguing as they left the ring. Davey Boy eliminated himself in order to eliminate (and hurt) Ravie Davie. Andy Wild was eliminated by Alexander Dean, who had already been eliminated.

Kez Evans faked a serious knee injury to then jump to his feet and eliminate Kid Fite to win the match.

Next show: Sunday 1st March 2020, ICW Fight Club, The Garage (Glasgow)