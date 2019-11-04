wrestling / News
ICW Fear & Loathing XIII Results: NXT UK Wrestlers Headline Both Nights
ICW held their thirteenth annual Fear & Loathing event this past weekend on Nov. 2 and 3 from SWG3 in Glasgow, Scotland. Here are results, via Fightful:
ICW Fear & Loathing XII Results – Night One (11/2/19)
– Jordan Devlin def. Kenny Williams
– Alexander Dean def. Aaron Echo
– Noam Dar & The Kinky Party (Jack Jester & Sha Samuels) def. Kings Of The North (Adam Maxted, Bonesaw & Damien Corvin)
– Scheme Lumberjack Match: Grado def. Ravie Davie
– Sami Callihan def. BT Gunn
– Glasgow Street Fight: Kid Fite def. Chief Deputy Dunne
– Kay Lee Ray & Viper def. Angel Hayze & Xia Brookside
– ICW Zero-G Title Good Housekeeping Match: Liam Thomson (c) def. Wolfgang
ICW Fear & Loathing XII Results – Night Two (11/3/19)
– ICW Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Match: The Fite Network (Krieger & Lou King Sharp) def. The Nine9 (Dickie Divers & Jack Morris)
– ICW Women’s Title Match: Aivil def. Kasey (c) (w/ The Wee Man) to win the title.
– Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Andy Wild def. Mark Coffey
– ICW Tag Team Title Kings Of Insanity Match: The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James) def. The Kings Of Catch (Aspen Faith & Lewis Girvan) (c) to win the titles.
– Noam Dar def. Kieran Kelly and Leyton Buzzard
– Kez Evans def. Ilja Dragunov
– Iestyn Rees def. Scotty Davis
– ICW World Heavyweight Title Match: Stevie Boy (c) def. Joe Coffey
