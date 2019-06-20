ICW Launches GoFundMe to Assist in Funeral Costs For Lionheart

– Following the passing yesterday of UK star Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum, ICW has launched a GoFundMe to help his family pay for funeral costs. The wrestling company posted to Twitter to announce the crowdfunding campaign following Lionheart’s death on Wednesday at the age of 36.

The outpouring of support over the last 24 hours has been overwhelming. Please help us raise funds for Adrian 'Lionheart' McCallum's funeral. https://t.co/n2tjNesp5i — ICW (@InsaneChampWres) June 20, 2019

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has surpassed its goal in just four hours with £9,710 of £6,000. You can go to the campaign here.