ICW Launches GoFundMe to Assist in Funeral Costs For Lionheart

June 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adrian McCallum Lionheart

– Following the passing yesterday of UK star Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum, ICW has launched a GoFundMe to help his family pay for funeral costs. The wrestling company posted to Twitter to announce the crowdfunding campaign following Lionheart’s death on Wednesday at the age of 36.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has surpassed its goal in just four hours with £9,710 of £6,000. You can go to the campaign here.

