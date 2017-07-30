ICW Results 7.29.17: Pete Dunn Defends WWE UK Title, More

Credit: Wrestle Ropes UK

The show began with Red Lightning and Grado announcing that Grado could not compete due to other commitments. Grado then announced that his match with Sha Samuels at Shug’s Hoose Party 4 Night Two would be a Loser Leaves ICW match. Sha Samuels came to the ring but was attacked by Bram who was revealed as the latest member of the Rudo Sports Entertainment brand.

Dog Collar Match – Mikey Whiplash defeated Stevie Boy by Pinfall.

Following the match, Mikey Whiplash attempted to put Stevie Boy in a coffin only for Jimmy Havoc to appear from the coffin. He announced that it would be Mikey Whiplash vs Chris Renfrew vs Stevie Boy vs himself in a deathmatch on November 19th at Fear & Loathing X.

Mark Dallas announced that Rey Mysterio would be in action on November 19th at Fear & Loathing X.

Kid Fite defeated Bull James by Pinfall.

Super Crazy defeated “The Phoenix” Jody Fleisch by Pinfall.

ICW Women’s Championship – Kasey defeated Kay Lee Ray by Pinfall to win the ICW Women’s Championship. *NEW CHAMPION*

Unsanctioned – “Local Hero” Joe Hendry defeated Lionheart by Submission.

ICW Zero-G Championship – Ladder Match – Kenny Williams defeated “Liverpool’s No.1” Zack Gibson to win the ICW Zero-G Championship. *NEW CHAMPION*

Dickie Divers defeated Thomas Kearins by Pinfall.

WWE United Kingdom Championship – Fatal Four-Way – “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne defeated “The Oddity” BT Gunn, “The Regulator” Wolfgang & Trent Seven by Pinfall to retain the WWE United Kingdom Championship.

The Pinky Party (Noam Dar & Sha Samuels) defeated “The Iron King” Joe Coffey & Bram by Pinfall.