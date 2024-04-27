– A new QR code that appears to tease a return to Uncle Howdy surfaced tonight on WWE SmackDown. The QR code leads to a survey link that asks a number of “Yes” or “No questions.”

The questions ask “Are you happy?” “Have you lost what matters most?” “Have you ever been forgotten?” “Do you remember who you are?” “Why did you forget?” “You forgot.” “We will make you remember.” “They walked through. You refused.” There are apparently multiple outcomes to the survey. One outcome is a red circle. There is a spooky looking image of people carrying buzzard puppets on poles casting a shadow next a wall. One of the options reveals a creepy new video.

There were also other subliminal glitch images that popped up during WWE SmackDown that appear to tease the return of Uncle Howdy to WWE. One said, “Remember who you are.” You can view the QR code and other images that popped up during the broadcast below: