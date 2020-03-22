Identity of Chris Benoit Actor in Dark Side of the Ring Premiere Revealed

A former Cruiserweight Classic competitor was the man who played Chris Benoit in needed scenes for Dark Side of the Ring’s season two premiere. Tyson Dux, who has had several appearances with WWE over the years as well as TNA, noted that he portrayed Benoit in the scenes for the docuseries, which premieres its two-hour Benoit episode on Tuesday.

Dux was part of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic and lost in the first round to Zack Sabre Jr. He posted:

It was an honour to play Benoit. I idolized him growing up. He is the reason I wanted to be a pro wrestler. To be apart of this was surreal. If you haven’t yet check this out. https://t.co/KLzirtKTK3 — Tyson Dux (@TysonDux) March 22, 2020

