wrestling / News
Identity of Chris Benoit Actor in Dark Side of the Ring Premiere Revealed
A former Cruiserweight Classic competitor was the man who played Chris Benoit in needed scenes for Dark Side of the Ring’s season two premiere. Tyson Dux, who has had several appearances with WWE over the years as well as TNA, noted that he portrayed Benoit in the scenes for the docuseries, which premieres its two-hour Benoit episode on Tuesday.
Dux was part of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic and lost in the first round to Zack Sabre Jr. He posted:
It was an honour to play Benoit. I idolized him growing up. He is the reason I wanted to be a pro wrestler. To be apart of this was surreal. If you haven’t yet check this out. https://t.co/KLzirtKTK3
— Tyson Dux (@TysonDux) March 22, 2020
Our own Jeffrey Harris reviewed the season premiere, and you can check that out here.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Taped Two Episodes of Smackdown & 205 Live on Saturday, Schedule for Taping NXT, WrestleMania 36 Content
- Hulk Hogan’s Beach Shop Reportedly Not Offering Refunds For Cancelled Appearance
- Braun Strowman Gets Heat on Social Media for Rant on Evil Uno Comments, Says Wrestlers Should Change Jobs If They Can’t Pay Their Bills
- Eric Bischoff on Claims He Called Steve Austin Unmarketable in WCW, Austin’s Anti-WCW Skits in ECW