Various News: Identity of Kona Reeves’ NXT Opponent, LuFisto Relinquishes The SHINE Title, Kazarian & Daniels on Edge & Christian’s Podcast

– Max Humberto (aka Max Castellanos) made his NXT TV debut against Kona Reeves on Wednesday’s show. He earned that spot in the WWN Seminar/Tryout in New Orleans.

– Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels are the guests on today’s Edge and Christian Podcast.

– LuFisto has been forced to forfeit the SHINE Championship. You can read her explanation of the situation here.