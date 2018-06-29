wrestling / News
Various News: Identity of Kona Reeves’ NXT Opponent, LuFisto Relinquishes The SHINE Title, Kazarian & Daniels on Edge & Christian’s Podcast
– Max Humberto (aka Max Castellanos) made his NXT TV debut against Kona Reeves on Wednesday’s show. He earned that spot in the WWN Seminar/Tryout in New Orleans.
– Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels are the guests on today’s Edge and Christian Podcast.
– LuFisto has been forced to forfeit the SHINE Championship. You can read her explanation of the situation here.