Identity Of Veer Mahaan’s WWE Raw Opponent Revealed

May 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Rex Lawless Image Credit: WWE

Veer Mahaan rolled through another opponent this week, and the identity of that competitor has been revealed. Veer’s opponent on Monday night’s show was named Frank Lowman on-screen, and independent talent Rex Lawless has confirmed he was the man who worked as an enhancement opponent to the Raw star.

Lawless is a 12-year wrestling veteran from New York who has worked a few matches on AEW TV over the past year and a half. The Local Competitor Twitter account noted that he has also worked for Beyond Wrestling, Wrestling Open, CZW, LVAC, Chaotic Wrestling, and Full Faith Wrestling.

Lawless posted to Twitter on Monday night to comment on his appearance, making joking reference to fans who compared him to Wardlow as you can see below:

