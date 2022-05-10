wrestling / News
Identity Of Veer Mahaan’s WWE Raw Opponent Revealed
Veer Mahaan rolled through another opponent this week, and the identity of that competitor has been revealed. Veer’s opponent on Monday night’s show was named Frank Lowman on-screen, and independent talent Rex Lawless has confirmed he was the man who worked as an enhancement opponent to the Raw star.
Lawless is a 12-year wrestling veteran from New York who has worked a few matches on AEW TV over the past year and a half. The Local Competitor Twitter account noted that he has also worked for Beyond Wrestling, Wrestling Open, CZW, LVAC, Chaotic Wrestling, and Full Faith Wrestling.
Lawless posted to Twitter on Monday night to comment on his appearance, making joking reference to fans who compared him to Wardlow as you can see below:
Hey brothers, that was really cool! I'm still driving home and I really didn't get a chance to go through the messages and everyrhing yet. I'm going to give a big generic thank you to everybody here for now! I will try to respond more individually soon!! ❤❤
— Rex (@RexLawless1) May 10, 2022
In the arena where my favorite hockey team's farm squad The Hartford Wolfpack plays… on a night where the NY Rangers got blown out in their playoff game… I too have lost… and failed my wife and triplets…
— Rex (@RexLawless1) May 10, 2022
Fun fact: Wardlow and I have shared a glass of champagne together once 🍾🥂
— Rex (@RexLawless1) May 10, 2022
Rex Lawless is a 12-year pro. Outside of NYWC, he competed in AEW, Beyond Wrestling @beyondwrestling, Wrestling Open @WrestlingOpen, CZW @combatzone, LVAC @the_LVAC, Chaotic Wrestling @ChaoticWrestlin, Full Faith Wrestling @FFWFaithful, among others. #WWE #RAW #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/X1UKMvY34I
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) May 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Plans for WWE Tag Team Title Unification Match
- Bill DeMott, Mark Henry Call For Tammy Sytch To Be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame
- Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Heel
- Mandy Rose, Maryse Dressing Up for NFL Draft, Becky Lynch Top Superstar Instagram Photos