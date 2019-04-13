Watry: Why Sasha Banks Leaving WWE Is No Big Loss

On last night’s edition of The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast, Steve Madsen and I discussed WrestleMania 35, NXT Takeover New York, as well as the upcoming Superstar Shakeup. Plenty of goodies in there. Well worth a listen. Thus, with all of those topics already covered, what is there to talk about?

*logs into Twitter*

Got it.

Sasha Banks & WWE: No Legit Loss

Rumors – Like most things in wrestling, the current rift between Sasha Banks and WWE is based on a lot of ‘backstage updates’ and news story that may or may not be true. Unfair and cruel in some cases. However, that is also carried along with a few facts to back up such claims. Circumstantial evidence if you will. In my mind, there is no bigger subject in the online wrestling world than Sasha Banks and WWE right now. Simple, easy column to write about. Again though, take the stories for what you will.

Her Career (So Far) – Like my column on Dean Ambrose a few months ago, make no mistake folks, the talent in question has been used VERY well. Ambrose was Money in the Bank winner, multi-time champion, won the WWE World Title, was in featured spots for nearly his entire run and was one of the most popular acts in the company. Sound familiar? Yeah, Sasha Banks. Great job in NXT. All-time classic in August 2015. First ever women’s main event at NXT Takeover. First ever Iron Woman Match versus Bayley. Amazing call up to the main roster in a moment I called the single most memorable female segment in the HISTORY of Raw at the time. Yeah, I believed in it that much, and look where we are now.

Needless to say, her success did not end there. Main evented RAW against Charlotte in a great Womens Championship bout. Main evented Heck on a Deck. First evers there for the women too. Got the cool Snoop Dogg entrance at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Featured in many, many, many prominent positions on the card since debuting. Oh yeah, also multi-time Womens Champion on Raw and was just crowned the ‘first ever’ WWE Womens Tag Team Champions, with her best friend Bayley. Excuse me, but life was pretty sweet for The Legit Boss. Sorry to Dean Ambrose and CM Punk before him…no sympathy from me when 90% of the roster would love to be in their spot.

Professionalism – Randy Orton dropped the WWE Championship to Jinder FREAKIN’ Mahal. Not only that but also fell to him at the next few pay-per-views. A well respected (and protected) legend like Orton likely had his hesitations but knew the company was behind Mahal and wanted to make him a star. Trust me, he had every right in the world to lay down on the locker room floor and throw a hissy fit. Nobody would have faulted him…but he didn’t. Just this past week, Kurt Angle lost clean as a whistle to Baron Corbin in his farewell match at the grandest stage of them all. If Angle no-showed and refused, would anybody have blamed him? Probably not. You know what he did though, he did as WWE likely requested and lost to the guy. A major, major nod on his way out the door. Those guys had clout, a Hall of Fame resume, and more than enough reason to cause a scene. Neither did, as did nobody else on the WrestleMania 35 card (or in recent memory). They were pros through and through.

Apparently, losing the tag belts to The IIconics was too much to handle for Sasha Banks…

Heard from a few sources now saying Sasha Banks and Bayley were laying on the floor of the locker room on Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 12, 2019

Such a shame. This is 1990’s Shawn Michaels or Bret Hart Montreal levels of absurd. I hope this story isn’t true. It sounds so ridiculous and hard to fathom.

Negatives – This goes with a few other anecdotes that have been out there for awhile. Banks has been outspoken about taking photos with fans and/or meeting them at the airport. I understand the near stalking die hard fans do. That is garbage and WAYYYYY TOO MUCH. At the same time, you are a public figure. Like it or not, the fame does come with being nice or atleast respectful to your biggest supporters. Again, there is a line not to cross, so it is tough. Then there are the constant slip ups during bouts. I try to be nice to most wrestlers I write about and not too harsh. However, even I have started to notice all the mishaps with Banks as of late. Oh, then there is the interview she gave about memory loss or not being able to remember things, yet NOT slowing down in the ring with her high risk moves. Um, maybe give the body a rest and not fly through the ropes every week. Her injuries have been well known. Canceling The Wendy Williams Show (not a negative on the surface) last minute was also not cool. There is more, but you get the point. This is not exactly anything new. Just kinds feels like it is finally coming to light.

Bayley – Hey, we can’t leave The Hugger out of this connection. She was named in the story too. Her quick defeat to Alexa Bliss certainly gave some credence to the WM35 meltdown theory. I will give Bayley credit. She appears to at least be showing up. Perhaps her senses are NOT to act immature but still have a mini-protest. N idea. Either way, I would expect a little bit more out of Bayley. For now, she will get a pass for just supporting her best friend in her frustration. If it continues, yeah. Not a good look for her at all. SHAME.

Company BS – Here is where I will kinda, sorta defend Sasha and Bayley but not entirely. If WWE promised them they would go to all the brands and defend the titles for the next six months, it sucks they were lied to. Or maybe not purposely lied to but had plans changed on them. We have all been a part of that at a job. You are told one thing, but things change over time. That sucks to be led on. No doubt. I feel their pain there. Here is the deal though. This is a never ending business. Constantly changing and evolving. Just as they won the belts and were asked to carry the load, another team will now get that chance. You don’t think Daniel Bryan was told he would have a big WWE Title run? You don’t think Bobby Lashley was assuming a lengthy IC Title run was on the horizon? Or Asuka getting screwed last minute before Mania and losing her Smackdown LIVE Womens Championship? Or Buddy Murphy retaining a little bit longer? Or The friggin’ Revival being asked to lose to Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder? Even as they are set to exit the company, nothing but professionalism and understanding. Frustrating sure but not laying on the floor and whining like big babies. Good grief. There is a way to handle your grievances, and there are MANY ways to not handle your grievances. On a historic night when women were main eventing WrestleMania for the first time ever, these two were upset about losing a match. Seriously.

Roster – Becky Lynch, IIconics, Toni Storm, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Asuka, Ronda Rousey, Bellas, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Lacey Evans, Lana, Liv Morgan, Maria, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Naomi, Natalya, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Sonya Deville, Tamina, Zelina Vega, and countless others from NXT and NXT UK. Some set to debut on the main roster in the coming days. My point? The WWE women’s division is as stacked as ever. There is no leverage or negotiation here for Sasha Banks and Bayley. No demands that are to be met to save the company or anything like that. The company will be more than fine if they want out.

SUMMARY: As The Rock said in June 2002: If you don’t want to be here, get the ‘F’ out! Go to All Elite Wrestling for all I care. I am a backer of them and think highly of their roll out plans but still, WWE is not going to sweat losing Sasha Banks and/or Bayley one bit. Business will continue to boom, their stock will keep rising, and life will go on. I am a fan of Sasha and Bayley, s do not get this twisted. I am a fan…but this stuff is not a good look on their parts. Let’s hope everybody comes to their senses and this blows over in a few weeks. If not, Sasha may be the Legit Boss but for WWE, it is no legit loss.

