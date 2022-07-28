Ikemen Jiro & Quincy Elliott vs. Edris Enofé & Malik Blade Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has announced a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level up. In the main event, Ikemen Jiro teams with Quincy Elliott against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Here’s the full lineup and preview for tomorrow’s show:

* Ikemen Jiro and Quincy Elliott vs. Edris Enofé and Malik Blade

* Myles Borne vs. Javier Bernal

* Fallon Henley vs. Sol Ruca

Enofé and Blade to clash with Jiro and Elliott on NXT Level U

A can’t-miss edition of NXT Level Up is set to feature Ikemen Jiro and Quincy Elliott pairing up for a collision with Edris Enofé and Malik Blade, Myles Borne battling Javier Bernal, and Fallon Henley taking on Sol Ruca.

Two of the most eccentric Superstars in WWE, Jiro and Elliott have agreed to join forces after going back and forth in an exciting singles bout that was narrowly won by Jiro.

The unique pairing will try their hand as a tandem against Enofé and Blade, one of the greatest success stories in the early days of NXT Level Up. In fact, they’ve won four straight matches as a unit on WWE’s newest brand after losing their first.

Can they make it five in a row when they take on Jiro and Elliott?

Additionally, Borne and Bernal will now be adversaries after pairing up in a losing effort against Chase University two weeks ago.

Some miscommunication led to their downfall in that match, and Bernal curiously did not try to break up the decisive pinfall even though it looked like he had the time to do so.

Plus, Ruca is fresh off an impressive debut that saw her use her athleticism to push Kiana James before coming up just short in a competitive bout.

She’ll be opposed by Henley, who is taking on all comers across NXT 2.0, NXT UK and NXT Level Up and has scored noteworthy wins over the likes of Emilia McKenzie, Tiffany Stratton and others.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!