– WWE NXT has a new champion. Ilja Dragunov defeated Carmelo Hayes at tonight’s NXT No Mercy to become the new champion. In a hard-fought match, Ilja Dragunov managed to score the victory on Hayes after hitting an H-Bomb off the top rope to capture the title.

Carmelo Hayes held the title for six months, beating Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver to win the belt on April 1. This is the first NXT Championship win of Dragunov’s WWE career. He previously held the NXT UK Championship before moving to the NXT roster.

WWE NXT No Mercy is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE. Some clips and images from the NXT Title bout are available below:

ILJA WENT COAST TO COAST! 🤯#NXTNoMercypic.twitter.com/61L7CJjqHg — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2023