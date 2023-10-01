wrestling / News
Ilja Dragunov Unseats Carmelo Hayes, Captures WWE NXT Championship at No Mercy
– WWE NXT has a new champion. Ilja Dragunov defeated Carmelo Hayes at tonight’s NXT No Mercy to become the new champion. In a hard-fought match, Ilja Dragunov managed to score the victory on Hayes after hitting an H-Bomb off the top rope to capture the title.
Carmelo Hayes held the title for six months, beating Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver to win the belt on April 1. This is the first NXT Championship win of Dragunov’s WWE career. He previously held the NXT UK Championship before moving to the NXT roster.
WWE NXT No Mercy is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE. Some clips and images from the NXT Title bout are available below:
HERE. WE. GO.#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/uLJNaOma8u
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023
The atmosphere is ELECTRIC!@Carmelo_WWE and @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR are going to war right now 👊#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/Atz3tVGr8q
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023
If at first you don't succeed, try again! @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR goes Coast to Coast 😱#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/Hpjuaw1gwS
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023
THIS IS AWESOME 👏👏👏#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/yBytuehDfU
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023
BUCKLE. UP.#NXTNoMercypic.twitter.com/oTdTf9GQht
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2023
As bloody advertised! 💯#NXTNoMercypic.twitter.com/t8tVx3M2Ma
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2023
ILJA WENT COAST TO COAST! 🤯#NXTNoMercypic.twitter.com/61L7CJjqHg
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2023
𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR went to WAR and this time got it done! 🏆#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/fHtOjllac8
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2023
WHAT. IT. MEANS! 😤#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/7hVtNTTwCl
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2023
DESTINY FULFILLED!@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is the NEW #WWENXT Champion!!!#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/93RcS9j3ji
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 1, 2023
Welcome to a new era of #WWENXT!@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR #NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/QYmilqScE7
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023
