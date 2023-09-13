Impact 1000 Set To Air This Week and Next As Two-Night Event

Impact 1000 will air over the next two weeks on AXS TV. Impact announced that the taping, which took place over the weekend, will air on this week’s and next week’s episodes of Impact Wrestling.

You can read the full announcement below:

Celebrating 1,000 Episodes of Impact! Is A 2-Night Event Showcasing The Company’s Rich Pro Wrestling History

The episodes of Impact! on Thursday, September 14 and September 21 (8 p.m. EST on AXS TV) will share the action and excitement of the 1,000th episode, featuring stars from the TNA/IMPACT Wrestling past, present and future – and the episode this Thursday will run longer than the normal 2-hour time-slot.

The stars shined bright in White Plains, New York, where the shows were taped, featuring such legends as Team 3D (Bully Ray and Brother Devon), together for the first time in 7 years. Also appearing: The Beautiful People (Velvet Sky and Angelina Love), Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Shark Boy and America’s Most Wanted (James Storm and Chris Harris), among others.

The 2-night 1,000th Episode also will feature the current IMPACT mega-stars, including World Champion Alex Shelley, Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards and Tommy Dreamer, among others.

Week One of the 1,000th Episode (airing September 14) features an X Division Title Match as Lio Rush puts the title on the line against, arguably, the greatest X Division champion of all-time, Chris Sabin. Also this week, Eddie and Alisha Edwards battle Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks. Plus, fans will hear from Josh Alexander.

The 2-show festivities feature some iconic moments, matches that truly are TNA/IMPACT Wrestling:

Feast or Fired Match

With silver briefcases positioned in all four corners of the ring, 20 competitors battle it out with championship matches available in three of the four briefcases. One briefcase has a FIRED slip, which clearly states the wrestler’s future with IMPACT Wrestling. Participants include Heath, Steve Maclin, Moose, PCO, KUSHIDA, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jai Vidal, Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura, among others.

Ultimate X Match

The 6-person battle for bragging rights – and the X – featured Zachary Wentz, Rich Swann, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Alan Angels, Samuray del Sol and Ace Austin.

Knockouts, Knockouts, Knockouts

IMPACT Wrestling shines the spotlight on its renowned Knockouts Division, including the in-ring return of Awesome Kong and Gail Kim, among others.