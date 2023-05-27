wrestling / News

Impact Announces Dates For Victory Road, 1,000th Episode

May 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Victory Road 2023 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced the dates for both Victory Road and it’s 1,000th episode of Impact Wrestling. During Friday’s Under Siege Impact! Plus event, it was announced that Victory Road will take place on September 8th in White Plains, New York and that Impact 1,000 will tape the next day.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on June 2nd.

