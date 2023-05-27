wrestling / News
Impact Announces Dates For Victory Road, 1,000th Episode
May 26, 2023 | Posted by
Impact has announced the dates for both Victory Road and it’s 1,000th episode of Impact Wrestling. During Friday’s Under Siege Impact! Plus event, it was announced that Victory Road will take place on September 8th in White Plains, New York and that Impact 1,000 will tape the next day.
Tickets for the shows go on sale on June 2nd.
BREAKING: #VictoryRoad will take place on September 8 from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY followed the next day on September 9 by the 1000th episode of IMPACT!
Tickets for both nights in New York go on-sale on June 2nd! pic.twitter.com/6tDmoIXr1O
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2023