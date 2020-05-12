wrestling / News

Impact Announces Re-Signing of Su Yung’s Alter Ego Susie

May 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Susie

As previously repored, Impact Wrestling re-signed Su Yung to a new multi-year contract. Not long after that announcement, the official Impact Instagram account also announced the re-signing of Su Yung’s alter ego character, Susie, which you can see below.

The announcement reads, “BREAKING: After grueling negotiations we are pleased to announce that Susie has also re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling!”

