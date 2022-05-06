wrestling / News
Impact News: Briscoes Cut Promo on Violent By Design Ahead of Under Siege, Decay Torments Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans
May 5, 2022 | Posted by
– The Briscoes cut a promo on Violent By Design to send a message ahead of their match at Impact Under Siege. You can see the promo below, as posted to Impact’s Twitter account:
2 Days until The Briscoes VS VBD for the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Championships!@SussexCoChicken @jaybriscoe84 @CodyDeaner @bigjoedoering @TheEricYoung #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3SjQCEEtE3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 6, 2022
– With Tasha Steelz set to defend her Knockouts Championship against Havok at Under Siege, Decay managed to pull Steelz and Savannah Evans into The Rhelm, as you can see below:
.@RealTSteelz and @SavannahEvansNV found themselves in The Rhelm!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tWQXqYk06z
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Criticizes Athena For Saying She Was Unhappy in WWE
- New AEW Series On TBS Was Reportedly Greenlit Before WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger
- Tessa Blanchard Comments On Rumors Of Falling Out With WOW – Women of Wrestling
- Booker T on Ronda Rousey Forgetting Parts of Her Match Layouts, Rousey Taking Losses Now