wrestling / News

Impact News: Briscoes Cut Promo on Violent By Design Ahead of Under Siege, Decay Torments Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Briscoes Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– The Briscoes cut a promo on Violent By Design to send a message ahead of their match at Impact Under Siege. You can see the promo below, as posted to Impact’s Twitter account:

– With Tasha Steelz set to defend her Knockouts Championship against Havok at Under Siege, Decay managed to pull Steelz and Savannah Evans into The Rhelm, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Decay, Impact Wrestling, The Briscoes, Violent by Design, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading