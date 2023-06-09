wrestling / News

Impact News: The Coven Retain Knockouts Tag Titles, Zicky Dice Sent To Referee School

June 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Coven Taylor Wilde KiLynn King Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– The Coven were successful in retaining the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show saw Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King defend their titles against Jessicka and Courtney Rush, with Wilde getting the pinfall on Rush:

– Zicky Dice is headed to referee school courtesy of Johnny Swinger, who revealed that he has decided to get his own crooked referee so that he can get start picking up some wins:

