Impact News: Eric Young Unveils His New Violent By Design Plan, Havok vs. Rosemary Clip

– Eric Young has a new plan for Violent By Design, and he laid it out in a promo on Impact Wrestling. You can see the clip below of Young, flanked by his Violent By Design followers, talking about how he’s starting a new, more righteous and violent plan and that the only thing guaranteed in life is change:

– Impact posted the following clip of Havok defeating Rosemary to earn a shot at Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Impact Under Siege. Purrazzo tried to attack Havok after the match but got destroyed by both Havok with an assist from Rosemary: